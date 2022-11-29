QNAP Launches 2.5GbE-ready ZFS NAS TVS-hx74, Featuring 12th Gen Intel Core Multi-thread Processors for Virtualization Applications

TAIPEI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, introduced the high-performance TVS-hx74 QuTS hero NAS series, including the 4-bay TVS-h474, 6-bay TVS-h674, and 8-bay TVS-h874 models that incorporate 12th Gen Intel® Core™ multi-core/multi-thread processors. Running ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, the TVS-hx74 ensures data integrity and supports inline data deduplication and compression, near-limitless snapshots, and real-time SnapSync. Featuring PCIe Gen 4 (up to twice the transmission speed of Gen 3) expandability, M.2 NVMe SSD caching, and 2.5GbE connectivity, the reliable TVS-hx74 tackles demanding business challenges in storage, backup, virtualization, and application servers.

QNAP TVS-hx74 ZFS NAS with 12th Gen Intel Core processors optimized for virtualization

"QNAP's TVS-hx74 is the ideal entry-level ZFS NAS with superior reliability for SMBs," said Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP, adding "The multi-core processors and versatile expandability also fulfill multi-tasking demands in enterprise IT environments and provide abundant computing resources for virtualization applications."

"We are excited to see QNAP employ Intel's cutting-edge solution within their latest NAS series. The 12th Gen Intel Core multi-core/multi-thread processors will deliver excellent computing performance for accelerating SMB virtualization applications and graphical demands," said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation.

The TVS-hx74 adopts 12th Gen Intel® Core™ and Pentium® Gold processors, supports up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR4 memory, and features two 2.5GbE ports that provide increased bandwidth and fault tolerance using Port Trunking. With built-in M.2 2280 PCIe slots, the TVS-hx74 allows using NVMe PCIe SSDs to boost IOPS performance when configuring SSD caching. High-speed PCIe Gen 4 slots are included for extending core NAS functionality, such as adding 10/25GbE network adapters, QM2 cards to add M.2 SSDs and 2.5GbE/10GbE ports, entry-level graphics cards to enable GPU passthrough to virtual machines, and storage expansion cards to connect QNAP expansion enclosures. The HDMI output allows users to directly display multimedia or VM content that are stored or running on the TVS-hx74.

The inclusive App Center provides various install-on-demand apps to further expand the application potential of the TVS-hx74, such as hosting virtual machines and containers (supports LXD, Docker® and Kata Containers), facilitating VMware®/Hyper-V VM backup, streamlining local/remote/cloud backups, simplifying Google™ Workspace and Microsoft 365® backup, and much more.

For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com. Customers interested in purchasing can request a quote here.

