QNB Announces Neymar Jr as Global Brand Ambassador

The agreement grants QNB all exclusive marketing rights of Neymar Jr as a Brand Ambassador of all the Group' s marketing campaigns and advertising platforms in which he will appear across its major businesses.

The partnership with Neymar Jr underpins the bank's key values that reflect its commitment and passion to provide its global community of customers around the world with the best banking products and raise its US $4.2bn valued brand's visibility in support of its vision to become a leading bank in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia by 2020.

Neymar Jr's selection as QNB's latest Global Brand Ambassador is a reflection of the Bank's commitment to enriching the lives of its customers through its growing network of international branches around the world and motivating them to persevere and pursue their dreams through the inspiring image of an exceptional player.

Neymar Jr has an extraordinary social-media presence; where he boasts a total follower count across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram around 209 million.

Mr. Yousef Darwish, General Manager of QNB Group Communications, said: "We are delighted to welcome Neymar to the QNB family; a man who shares many of the same values with our brand and who is always looking for opportunities to reach greatness. Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world, Neymar Jr is a true sport icon who inspires fans worldwide to strive to reach the ultimate standards of excellence.

Neymar Jr is undoubtedly the best brand Ambassador with whom we share the same values that will bring a lot of passion to deliver an exceptional experience to our customers. This partnership with Neymar Jr enhances our brand awareness in international markets, where QNB puts great devotions, in line with our global business strategy, and further strengthens our leading efforts to develop the communities where we operate across our growing international network."

Neymar's father, Neymar Santos Sr, said: "We are very pleased to be partnering with QNB. Neymar Jr shares the same values with QNB and its constant pursuit of excellence and achieving great results in every game.

We are happy to support QNB's efforts to bring football community together through football and inspire people not to only pursue success but challenges, to be better."

QNB Group sponsors various initiatives and sports programs in a number of countries as part of CSR programs across its international branches as an integral part of its overall strategy to become one of the leading brands in Middle East, North Africa and South East Asia.

The Group's presence through its subsidiaries and associate companies now extends to more than 31 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is around 29,000 operating through more than 1,200 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,300 machines.

SOURCE QNB Group