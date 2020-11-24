QNB Corp. Declares Dividend

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on November 24, 2020 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 24, 2020 to shareholders of record December 10, 2020.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "QNBC." For more information, visit QNB's web site at QNBbank.com.

