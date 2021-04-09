QNET Bags Awards for Mobile App Innovation and Outstanding CSR Initiatives

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa region. The Stevie® Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 19 years.

Nicknamed the 'Stevies' derived from the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners during a virtual ceremony on 2 June 2021. Over 400 nominations from various organizations across the Middle East and North Africa were submitted for the award. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 60 executives around the world acting as judges on six juries.

The Communitas Awards recognizes exceptional businesses, organizations, and individuals that are unselfishly giving of themselves and their resources, and those that are changing how they do business to benefit their communities. Communitas Awards was started in 2010 as an outgrowth of the pro bono recognition program of the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals , a several-thousand-member group that honors creative achievement and fosters partnerships with charities and community organizations.

Chief Executive Officer of QNET, Malou Caluza, says "One of QNET's core values is centred on Service. Our aim is to serve our customers and our communities in the best way we can. The recognition from Stevie for our QNET Mobile App is testament to the fact that we've designed a product with the needs of our distributors at the forefront, to serve their business needs in the most effective way. And the recognition from Communitas goes further to showcase our commitment to serving the communities in which we do business."

QNET was awarded two Stevie® awards the previous year. The company won a Bronze for the Best Use of Social Media for Covid-19 Related Information in the 17th Annual International Business Awards® for the campaign titled 'QNET Comes Together for Tomorrow' . The second Bronze Stevie® was awarded for the Innovation in Sponsorships category at the 7th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards through their collaboration with Manchester City Football Club (MCFC).

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For further information on QNET, visit www.qnet.net

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About Communitas Awards

The Communitas Awards is an international effort to recognize exceptional businesses, organizations, and individuals who are unselfishly giving of themselves and their resources, and those who are changing how they do business to benefit their communities. Nominees will be evaluated on the extent and effectiveness of their efforts.

The Communitas Awards is an outgrowth of the pro bono recognition program of the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Founded in 1995, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of its members who contribute their unique marketing and communication talents to public service and charitable organizations.

AMCP consists of several thousand creative professionals from corporate communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers. AMCP administers and judges the MarCom Awards , Hermes Creative Awards , AVA Digital Awards , and dotCOMM Awards .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qnet