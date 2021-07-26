QNET Launches 150Th Anniversary Collection Of Swiss Watch Brand Bernhard H Mayer

The Bernhard H. Mayer® brand has its origins in a family-owned company that began in 1871 in Pforzheim, Germany, a small city that became renowned for its jewellery and watch making industry. The brand is named for its founder, Bernhard H Mayer, who was a talented metal engraver with an entrepreneurial spirit, who saw the opportunity to grow a business based on precious metal engraving due to the abundance of talent available in Pforzheim at the time. Over the next few decades, the Mayer workshop came to be associated with high precision craftsmanship in precious metal specialising in numismatic coins and medallions, watch components, and more.

The Mayer brand has also been a part of important historical events through the last century.

At the World's Fair in Paris in 1900, the House of Mayer was awarded a silver medal for their creation of a commemorative coin to mark the new century.

In 1936, at the Berlin Olympics, the Mayers were commissioned to produce the gold and silver medals given out to the winners.

The Mayer family was also a major player in the numismatic industry in the early 20 th century and were contracted to produce various medals and tokens for Royal Houses, central banks, and governments of Greece and South American countries.

In 1962, the House of Mayer was commissioned to produce a commemorative medallion to mark the Franco-German rapprochement after the World War II when Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer visited each other's countries to improve relations and establish peace.

In the 1980s, the Mayer business expanded into watch making by releasing their first coin watch which became an instant hit. This laid the groundwork for the company to move its base to Switzerland, the mecca of watchmaking, and since then, they have produced over 100 different models of watches. Since the mid-2000s, QNET has been an exclusive distributor of Bernhard H. Mayer® luxury products promoting the brand's watches and jewellery to customers and distributors in more than 100 countries. In the last 15 years, more than 500,000 timepieces have been purchased through QNET's e-commerce platform by customers around the world.

To mark the milestone anniversary, Bernhard H. Mayer® pays homage to its roots with two new limited edition mechanical watches, one in 18K Rose Gold and the other in Stainless Steel, with a uniquely engraved exhibition case back and a special commemorative coin featuring the original Mayer factory in Pforzheim embedded onto the dial of the watches.

The 18K Rose Gold Watch is limited to 150 pieces and features:

- Case: 43mm, brushed/polished stainless steel plated with Rose Gold PVD

- Case back: Exhibition case back with mineral crystal and engraved serial number

- Dial: Rose Gold applied indices with 150th Anniversary 18K Rose Gold Medal at 3 o'clock

- Movement: Powered by the legendary Unitas 6497-1 movement with a unique modification featuring an automatic winding system and a specially-decorated oscillating weight featuring the Bernhard H. Mayer® 150th Anniversary logo.

The Stainless Steel Watch is limited to 1871 pieces and features:

- Case: 43mm, brushed/polished stainless steel 316L

- Caseback: Exhibition case back with mineral crystal and engraved serial number

- Dial: Silver applied indices with 150th Anniversary Silver 999/- medal at 3 o'clock

- Movement: Swiss Automatic Movement (SELLITA SW200 with personalised Bernhard H. Mayer® logo on the rotor)

"The Bernhard H. Mayer® brand has such a rich history and a tradition for excellence that has remained unchanged after 150 years, despite the many changes within the brand itself. That's why this commemorative collection is so very special because while it pays tribute to the history and the many generations of master craftsmen who have left their imprint on the brand, it is also a modern take on a horological masterpiece. We are confident that our customers and distributors will love these limited-edition timepieces which will become collectors' items in the future," said Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET.

Bernhard H. Mayer® is part of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH) whose members must adhere to the Gold Standard of the watchmaking industry. All Bernhard H. Mayer watches feature the "Swiss Made" label and are made according to FH requirements and standards.

For further information on Bernhard H. Mayer and their lineup of watches, visit www.bernhardhmayer.com

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.



QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.



QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information on QNET, visit www.qnet.net

