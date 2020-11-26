QNET Launches New Tanzanite Jewellery Collection under Bernhard H Mayer Luxury Brand

Tanzanite is an exceptionally rare gemstone and is found in only one place in the world, the hills of Merelani in northern Tanzania, a region renowned for Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest single free-standing mountain in the world. The lush blue-to-rich violet hued Tanzanite gems are famed for their vivid color, high clarity, and potential for large cut stones.

Described as 'a geological phenomena', the Tanzanite is considered thousand times more rare than diamonds. The name reflects the gem's limited geographic origin as all the mines are located in an area of about eight square miles near the base of Mount Kilimanjaro. In 2017, the Tanzanian government constructed a 24km (14-mile) perimeter around the Merelani mining site in Manyara, believed to be the world's only source of Tanzanite to safeguard local miners against illegal mining.

Since its discovery in 1967 by the Maasai tribe, the gemstone has not only strengthened the Tanzanian economy, and created jobs for local people, it has also helped fund various community projects, bettering the lives of the people in the region surrounding Mount Kilimanjaro.

QNET's Timeless Tanzanite Collection aims to contribute to the continued growth of the local mining industry. Since its inception, QNET has always made conscious sourcing decisions to ensure all raw materials for its various products are sourced ethically and sustainably.

Commenting on the launch of the collection, QNET's Chief Executive Officer, Ms Malou T Caluza said, "The Tanzanite is a truly unique African gemstone. When our customers buy these elegant pieces of jewellery they not only get to own a piece of exceptional rarity and beauty set with only lawfully mined authentic stones, but they are also helping to support the livelihood of thousands in the local mining community who have relied on the industry for many years."

The Timeless Tanzanite collection under the Bernhard H Mayer brand features the Bliss Hoop Earrings with 0.28 carat Tanzanite gemstones set into 18k gold hoops. The Blue Breeze Pendant highlights a 0.49 carat Tanzanite gemstone that is accompanied by a 0.01 carat diamond set into 18k gold pendant and chain.

In addition to contributing to the local economy, QNET through its RYTHM Foundation has also established a Sustainable Farming project in partnership with Water for Africa, in Muwimbi village in the region of Iringa to harvest avocado and macademia nuts, which help fund water wells that will support at least a million people over the next few years in the region.

QNET looks forward to expanding into more opportunities for sourcing local products, cultivating local collaborations and developing committed professional entrepreneurs in Tanzania, particularly in the challenging environment of the Covid19 pandemic.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's business model pivoted upon technology and e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net.

SOURCE Qnet

Related Links

http://www.qnet.net

