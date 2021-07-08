QNET'S European Business Accepted into the Spanish Direct Selling Association

Spain is one of the top ten direct selling markets in Europe, charting over €751 million in sales in 2019 with over 250,000 individuals involved in the direct selling industry actively contributing to the region's economic and social growth.

General Manager of QN Europe, Jérôme Hoerth, comments, "We are delighted to be accepted as an official member of the AVD. Spain has become one of our key growth markets in Europe as more people are becoming involved in direct selling due to it being a flexible environment that can provide additional income and entrepreneurial opportunities. Direct selling is an industry that is demonstrably resilient amidst tumultuous times, and we believe that it has the potential to fulfil the increasing demand for alternative, or gig-based, opportunities in Spain."

The AVD was established in the 1970s to represent the interests of the direct selling sector in Spain, acting as a body lending accreditation to direct selling through promotion of ethical policies and protecting the interests of those in the direct selling trade.

In Spain, direct selling is regulated by stringent legislation aimed at providing appropriate consumer protection in the trade and retail sectors. All member companies must adhere to the local regulations as well as the European Code of Conduct for Direct Selling imposed by The European Direct Selling Association (SELDIA) which represents 80% of the European direct selling industry members.

"It is a great honour to have QN Europe accepted as a member of the AVD just a few months after their acceptance into the French DSA." Says Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET. "Our European business has made a number of changes this past year to improve their online and digital capabilities as a response to the pandemic. All their efforts are paying off as business is seeing a steady growth. I am confident QN Europe will continue to serve the customers and distributors in Spain with the same high-quality experience they have come to expect, while upholding the highest standards of business ethics."

In March this year, QNET Europe was accepted into the Federation De La Vente Directe (FVD), or Direct Selling Association of France. Globally, QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Associations in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, and Indonesia.

About QN Europe

Founded in 2014, QN Europe is the European business of e-commerce based direct selling company QNET. With a strong emphasis on sustained R&D investment, QN Europe offers a diverse and innovative portfolio of products ranging from home, beauty & wellbeing, to luxury products that meet the highest manufacturing standards in Europe.

QN Europe offers a modern business model that empowers individuals to achieve financial autonomy via a network of independent sales representatives. By equipping representatives with sales and product training that adhere to best business practices, this business model has proven highly successful as it resonates greatly with a growing portion of a population looking for autonomous, flexible, and rewarding work.

For more information, please visit QN Europe's website at https://www.qneurope.com/uk.

About Asociación de Empresas de Venta Directa

The Spanish Association of Direct Selling Companies (AVD) is a non-profit organization that brings together companies operating in the Spanish market who market a wide range of goods and services through the direct selling system.

AVD was established in the 1970s to represent the interests of the sector in general and of its member companies. Among its objectives are to accredit and give prestige to Direct Selling, and to promote the necessary actions to provide the channel with the highest commercial principles existing in the market. The Board of Directors is the executive governing body of the Association.

For more information on AVD, visit https://avd.es.

