Qnext Selected as a 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Herring announced its Top 100 Global Winner list in recognition of the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Qnext embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Qnext should be proud of its accomplishment."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "buzz" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.

"This is a great honour for everyone at Qnext and is a testament to the dedication and innovation that the team has put into the development and launch of our FileFlex product," said Anthony DeCristofaro, president and CEO of Qnext. The company is based in the Greater Toronto area which is recognized globally as a centre for technology innovation. "This is a global recognition that our disruptive technology is transforming the landscape of the content collaboration industry, by moving file sharing to the edge of the network, at source locations."

Qnext is the developer of FileFlex, the first remote access, sharing and collaboration platform secured by hardware that lets users securely access files and folders from source locations without moving files to the cloud. FileFlex Enterprise leverages the secure enclaves of Intel® SGX™ technology and is an advanced solution based on edge technology, security hardened at the chip-level, that deals with the real issues of data residency, data sovereignty, privacy, security, file duplication and auditability that are challenges for traditional cloud-based solutions.

FileFlex reduces an organization's security risks by enabling a user to simply and easily provide secure remote access to files from their source locations behind the firewall. Since no files are moved, uploaded, or duplicated, the organization is not at risk of placing their data in the hands of a third party, which aids government and privacy compliance requirements such as HIPAA and GDPR.

FileFlex includes a powerful Content Collaboration Platform (CCP) capability that does not duplicate or sync content to a secondary location or third-party server. Activity tracking, audit trail, version control, file locking, a unified workflow across devices, and simple, secure access make individuals and teams more productive and protects company information. The solution gives a significantly reduced threat surface, a simplified storage structure and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) under company control. It supports AES 256 encrypted hybrid point-to-point communication, two-factor authentication, device authentication, active directory integration, and activity log for operation and incident management to offer a much lower risk posture with minimal impact on existing processes and infrastructure.

About Qnext

Qnext is a leading developer of innovative technologies and solutions that change the way individuals and organizations use, share and secure data. The company is working with semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers worldwide. For more information please visit www.fileflex.com.

