QNST INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by QuinStreet (QNST), Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in adtech firm QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) to the Firm's investigation of possible violations of the Federal securities laws.

The investigation centers on whether QuinStreet and its officers misrepresented the sources and sustainability of the Company's revenues.

More specifically, on April 11, 2019, research firm Kerrisdale Capital published a report accusing QuinStreet of, among other things, (1) artificially boosting the Company's "leads" revenue by secretly paying web surfers to click on its advertiser-sponsored links, and (2) failing to adequately disclose the Company's revenue concentration in- and growth from- a single large client, Progressive Insurance.

Then, on August 8, 2019, the Company announced disappointing quarterly earnings, causing the price of QuinStreet shares to drop 27%.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the extent to which management may have misled investors about the source of QuinStreet's revenues and strength of its business model," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

