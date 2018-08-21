Qolsys Selected As Exclusive Hub By D.R. Horton

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qolsys, the leading provider of security and smart home technology, announced today that the Qolsys IQ Panel 2 Plus was selected by D.R. Horton, Inc., America's largest homebuilder, to provide the hub for their "Home is Connected" solution. Every D.R. Horton model and production home will include the award-winning IQ Panel 2 Plus, a Z-Wave thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave light and a video doorbell.

The official D.R. Horton announcement released on Feb. 14, stated the "Home is Connected" solution is included in the base price of every new home from D.R. Horton and its family of brands and incorporates a "robust central hub by Qolsys that controls the smart home features."

"The Qolsys IQ Panel is the brain in the home," says Qolsys SVP of Sales and Marketing Mike Hackett. "With a 7 inch HD touchscreen, on-screen programming and marketing, and seven wireless radios built in, it connects every device prior to move in, enabling one seamless experience from the first day the homeowner opens the door."

The IQ Panel and Z-Wave devices are installed and connected in each house prior to the sale by professionally licensed and trained security contractors, then configured to the homeowner's specifications upon move in.

The Qolsys connected home solution has been included with every D.R. Horton home since October 2018.

Qolsys is a Silicon Valley based security and smarthome manufacturer providing state of the art residential and commercial solutions to security and home automation dealers across North America. Its flagship product, the IQ Panel 2 Plus, is a 7" HD touchscreen tablet with built in 5 MP Camera, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Quad Core System on a Chip with multiple radios packed into an ultra-thin form factor with interactive services powered by Alarm.com Dual SRF featuring PowerG allows for easy takeovers bridging the gap between legacy security protocols and the long range encrypted wireless technologies of the future. The IQ Panel features several industry firsts, including a 7-inch HD touchscreen with an intuitive graphical user interface, LTE & Wi-Fi Dual Path cloud connectivity for intelligent redundancy, reliability and speed, and built-in 5MP camera that allows the user to capture disarm photos, alarm videos, a peek in on demand from the Alarm.com mobile app. It also features Bluetooth Touchless Disarming, letting you pair up to 5 phones for hands free close proximity system deactivation, Live View, the ability to stream indoor and outdoor cameras to the HD Screen, and Live Answer allowing you to answer your Skybell Video Doorbell from the panel. Z-Wave Plus supports lifestyle devices such as lights, locks, thermostats, and garage openers, a built in Glass Break Detector, powerful system health diagnostics and over the air software updates. Commercial features include PowerG Wireless Sensor support, screen lock, disarm photos for employee verification and up to 4 partitions accessible from 7" Touchscreen secondary tablets. The IQ Panel 2 was named "Best Overall" by the TechHome Builder Show, received the "Innovation Award" in 2016 from ESX, was named as a Top 30 Award Winner by SSI in 2017 and earned the prestigious TechVision Challenge award, a form of "Best in Show" at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX). Qolsys IQ Panel platforms are tightly integrated with Alarm.com's market-leading connected home services platform, supporting interactive security, video monitoring, energy management and home automation, resulting in increased conversion, end-user satisfaction, fewer dealer truck rolls, improved customer support and decreased total cost of ownership. Learn more at http://qolsys.com/.

