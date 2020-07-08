QOMPLX announces plans for US insurance subsidiary RubiQon Risk/RubiQon Re

"The unique capabilities of QOMPLX's decision platform, cybersecurity solutions and professional consulting presented an opportunity to build a world-class infrastructure that merges the best of today's technological revolutions, cyber expertise and a deeply knowledgeable re/insurance team," said Conan Ward, GM and President, RubiQon Risk. "We're looking to bring strategic-level solutions and insight to bear for our risk partners, not just tactical product solutions. It is extremely difficult for carriers to innovate, add technology and big data infrastructure, and still keep their factory lights on. We are prepared to work hand-in-glove with a small number of key partners to create a more symbiotic relationship between carriers and RubiQon to broaden their capability map, distribution outlets and product offerings."

Cyber coverage grants in traditional products are dwindling as "silent" cyber rightly disappears. These new exclusions will drive demand for dedicated cyber insurance, a vastly superior product. RubiQon embraces a partnership approach to risk management with clients, akin to the best property and workers' compensation risk improvement models. Clients will benefit from improved security posture and resilience through assessment tools, internal network analysis, active directory monitoring, risk remediation and security programs and practices uplift to ensure sustainability.

"Because cyber threats are so pervasive and dynamic, we can't think of another class of business that requires a more thoughtful approach to underwriting," said Romel Salam, Principal, RubiQon Re. "We are excited about leveraging QOMPLX's best in class technology platform and cybersecurity expertise to bring comprehensive and innovative risk management solutions to our clients and partners."

QOMPLX makes it faster and easier for organizations to integrate disparate internal and external data sources across the enterprise via a unified analytics infrastructure that supports better decision-making at scale. This enterprise data-fabric is called QOMPLX:OS an enterprise operations system that powers QOMPLX's decision platforms in cybersecurity, insurance and quantitative finance. Headquartered in Reston, VA, QOMPLX also has offices in New York, Denver and London. For more information visit QOMPLX.com and follow @QOMPLXOS.

