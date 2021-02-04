Qontigo Awarded Buy-Side Market Risk Management Product of the Year by Risk.net

The award win highlights the "comprehensive risk management approach" of Axioma Risk, providing a strong combination of data and analytics within one, unified platform. In 2020, Qontigo added the Axioma Factor-based Fixed Income Risk Model to the risk management system to accompany its existing granular fixed income model, enabling clients to receive a consistent view of risk from both top-down and a bottom-up analysis.

Risk.net recognized this achievement, noting that "…the addition of the fixed income factor model to the risk management system [Axioma Risk] is an attractive proposition for potential clients." The factor-based fixed income model provides risk and portfolio managers with insights into systematic macro and style factor exposures.

"Throughout the pandemic, risk has been at the forefront of the entire investment community thought process. Managers noticed their risk management tools were not explaining all their portfolios' major losses," said Ian Lumb, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions for EMEA & APAC at Qontigo. "By using Axioma Risk with a full-revaluation risk engine, the ability to stress test shocks and generate and decompose accurate VaR calculations, managers received realistic risk levels for the current stressed market environment allowing them to make better, more timely decisions to adjust their portfolios as needed."

Hosted on Microsoft Azure, Axioma Risk provides clients with highly interactive analysis capabilities and batch reporting at scale. The open architecture framework offers the flexibility for clients to connect the Axioma Factor Risk Models or their own models and data on one platform across all asset classes.

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the group's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation, enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

