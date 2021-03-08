Qontigo Names Arun Singhal as Global Head of Index Product Management

A recognized innovator in indexing and analytics, Singhal co-founded IndexIQ, one of the early entrants in self-indexing and an innovative index-based ETF issuer. IndexIQ was acquired by New York Life Investment Management in 2015.

"We are pleased to welcome Arun to Qontigo," said Stephan Flaegel, Global Head of Indices and Benchmarks. "He brings a wealth of indexing experience and a track record of innovation to Qontigo, along with a customer-focused mindset that we are confident will enhance our indexing suite and the value it delivers to our clients."

Singhal began his career at Dow Jones Indexes. In addition to founding IndexIQ and his work at MSCI, Singhal was with FTSE Russell for nearly six years in indexing product management and marketing, as part of his overall experience in bringing innovative index-based products to market.

Singhal is a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University with a BS in Economics Management and Journalism. He holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the group's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation, enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

