QOR360 Wins International A'Design Award for its Ariel Chair

The Ariel employs the company's patented Red Rocker™ Technology, and is QOR360's signature chair and a best seller. Dr. Turner Osler and his son, Lex, were inspired to start the company in 2016, after Dr. Osler's career shifted from trauma surgeon to research epidemiologist, and he experienced firsthand the tyranny of passive sitting in an office chair. He set out to find a solution to the back pain and discomfort brought on by ergonomic office seating.

The Ariel chair features a seat design created with the office in mind, and in addition to the RedRocker™ technology, features adjustable height and a seat comfortable enough for all-day sitting. It's available in red and black performance leather, as well as grey fabric.

"It's exciting and really unexpected to receive this kind of international recognition for what started out in Burlington as a tiny project to improve the way people sit by adding activity to their daily lives. We knew it was key to make the chairs affordable, so we used as many off-the-shelf office chair components as possible. While this approach kept our price low, making it beautiful was a different challenge in and of itself. To be recognized with an A'Design award was far beyond what we'd hoped to achieve. I think having our chair recognized for its design will help speed the adoption of active sitting. We are one giant step closer to changing the way the world sits, and are very grateful for the boost that this A'Design award will give our project," Dr. Osler said.

Lex Osler said, "It's hard to believe we won an international design award, especially considering neither of us ever went to design school. We just set out to solve a problem in an aesthetically pleasing way, and we never imagined it would eventually lead to this."

The A'Design Award committee is based in Italy, and received over two million entries in their Class of 2020. The mission of the A'Design Award and Competition is to provide a fair, ethical and competitive platform for companies, designers and innovators from all design fields with different experience levels, diverse disciplines and market focus to compete on.

About QOR360

QOR360 is located in Burlington, VT. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Turner Osler to change the way the world sits, QOR360 has introduced active sitting to the public through its patented Red Rocker™ Technology: an eccentric bi-cylinder, a shape that is central to QOR360's ergonomic, healthy, and active seating products. Learn more at QOR360.com.

