Qordoba Named a CNBC Upstart 100 Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qordoba , an AI company helping organizations improve their writing, has been named to CNBC's exclusive Upstart 100 companies list. The list recognizes top startups who are disrupting industries and setting records in sales growth, innovation, and workforce diversity.

Qordoba's AI-powered software helps everyone at a company write with the same style, terminology, and brand voice. The solution provides writing suggestions for employees to help them improve their content and meet their organization's guidelines for brand voice, style, inclusivity, and accessibility. Customers include leading brands such as Intuit, Twitter, Paypal, Visa, and Marriott, who use Qordoba to publish more impactful content.

"Telling your brand story and emphasizing what you value as a company across all your content is how you win market leadership. But it's really hard to do that when thousands of different people in a company are writing on behalf of the company," says May Habib, co-founder and CEO of Qordoba. "Qordoba's team is passionate about helping companies solve this important brand problem, and this award is great recognition for the success that our customers have had so far with our product."

With Qordoba's in-line content suggestions, content strategists and brand managers have a way to empower every writer in their organization to create clear, consistent, on-brand content that meets company guidelines — from marketing communications to product copy to customer-facing emails and more.

Last year, Qordoba received a Forbes' Cloud100 award, recognizing top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution.

About Qordoba:

Qordoba's AI helps everyone at a company write with the same style, terminology, and brand voice. With Qordoba's dynamic content guidelines, organizations can achieve consistency and clarity across all types of content — from communications and marketing to product and HR. Companies such as Intuit, Twitter, Paypal, Visa, and Marriott use Qordoba to create better content up to 90% faster than before. Visit qordoba.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Tony Yang

tony.yang@qordoba.com

SOURCE Qordoba

Related Links

https://qordoba.com/

