QRAFT AI ETFs Mark Their First Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5/21/20, QRAFT AI ETFs celebrated its one-year anniversary of the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: QRFT) and the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large-Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE Arca: AMOM). The funds aim to provide investors with a balanced exposure to factors that have historically been associated with strong investment returns. In pursuing their investment objective, the funds consult a database generated by the AI Quantitative Investment System of Qraft Technologies, a member of NVIDIA's Inception Premier.

As of 4/30/20, both QRFT and AMOM have outperformed the S&P 500 Index since inception.

5/20/19 - 4/30/20 QRFT 12.96% AMOM 10.16% S&P 500 Index 4.43%

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

For the most recent standard performance of the Funds, click QRFT AMOM .

"We believe that artificial intelligence may allow us to identify patterns that are not readily discernible to human eyes, predict which factors may be likely to outperform, as well as note changing factor performance patterns," noted Mr. Hyung-Sik Kim, CEO of Qraft Technologies. Mr. Kim went on to note that "artificial intelligence may help to analyze the big data of a vast number of companies simultaneously as well as construct balanced portfolios through a bottom-up approach."

QRFT looks to provide investors with exposure to quality, size, valuation, momentum, and low risk. The fund uses AI in an aim to identify its historical relationship with macroeconomic and financial factors and predict which factors are likely to do well going forward.

AMOM uses AI to achieve its goal of providing investors with purer exposure to the momentum factor.

"At Exchange Traded Concepts, we look to bring unique and compelling investment ideas to market," noted Garrett Stevens, CEO of ETC, the firm which serves as advisor to the funds. "We believe that the use of artificial intelligence brings an interesting and novel spin to factor investing."

Qraft Technologies also launched the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSE Arca: HDIV) on 2/27/20 with the aim of providing investors with exposure to the high dividend factor.

Qraft Technologies plans to expand its AI enhanced ETF line ups by adding new strategies in 2H 2020, further utilizing its successful proprietary QRFT Deep learning engine that supports the 3 live ETFs.

Exchange Traded Concepts is a private-label ETF advisor with passive and active exemptive relief from the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940 to launch custom domestic and international equity and fixed income exchange-traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box™ Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market with the operational and regulatory experience necessary to manage the complexities of launching and managing an ETF. By developing strategic partnerships with veteran ETF service providers, ETC assists investment managers, independent advisors, foreign asset managers, research and index providers and others in navigating the exchange-traded fund launch and ongoing management process with the time-sensitivity and professional guidance essential for maintaining regulatory compliance. Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website at www.exchangetradedconcepts.com.

About Qraft Technologies

Qraft Technologies has a long track record of developing innovative AI solutions that have been adopted by major financial institutions and turned into successful AI products and services. Qraft Technologies is continually expanding its business areas not only in capital markets but also in areas such as insurance underwriting, procurement, SCM, etc. that can be implemented with sustained efforts in research and development. Qraft provides customized AI services that cover sales, pre-education, system consulting, learning data management & preprocessing, system development & development process management, integration with existing systems and final product delivery.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF: Companies in the health care sector are subject to extensive government regulation and their profitability can be significantly affected by restrictions on government reimbursement for medical expenses, rising costs of medical products and services, pricing pressure (including price discounting), limited product lines and an increased emphasis on the delivery of health care through outpatient services.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF: The Fund is subject to the risk that market or economic factors impacting technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology advances could have a major effect on the value of the Fund's investments. The value of stocks of technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, the loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections, government regulation and competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs. Technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology, especially those of smaller, less-seasoned companies, tend to be more volatile than the overall market.

