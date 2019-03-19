QRM Redefines Roles Under PDPM

DALLAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Rehab Management, better known as QRM, is a Rehab Management Organization that is progressively changing care delivery in the post-acute-care sector. Founded by Herman Friedman, a utilitarian entrepreneur based out of Brooklyn, NY, and Freda Mowad, MS, CCC-SLP, a healthcare executive of Dallas, TX, QRM was launched on the principles of innovative, sustainable and outcome-driven rehab management programs that provide operators the full system support necessary to succeed under the Patient Driven Payment Model, being released October 2019, and beyond.

On Thursday, March 21st at 1PM CT, QRM's Susan Krall, PT and VP of Strategic Partnerships, will lead a webinar discussion on "PDPM – Re-scripting our Cast of Characters," hosted by Skilled Nursing News. Attendees will explore how to empower and engage all team members to be prepared to manage PDPM with exceptional patient outcomes and reimbursement commensurate with need. "Interdisciplinary collaboration is key for proper section GG, ICD-10, and patient-centered goal supportive documentation," explains Freda. "PDPM requires more precision and input from team members organization wide."

PDPM readiness is a key part of QRM service offerings as well, to ensure a smooth conversion to this model by applying skilled proficiency to personalize our programs. QRM clients receive full ongoing management support with the benefit of full inclusion of rehab as part of the facility inter-disciplinary team. Each client is guided by a focused rehabilitation management team, with over 120 years in expertise, who coach owners, administrators, management and rehab teams to success.

QRM began accepting clients nationwide January 1, 2019. "Seeing this particular mass of historic change through PDPM, we must re-evaluate how we've operated for the last 20 years and provide something unique to operators," Herman explains. Whether in-house currently, or considering the transition to rehab in-house, QRM was designed to remove potential barriers, risk and facilitate a smooth transition with ongoing day to day direction, recruiting, labor cost management, outcome reporting and collaborative education and training for clients.

