Qrvey Secures $7.5 Million in Series A Funding

TYSONS, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qrvey, the next-generation analytics platform built to change the way companies interact with their data, today announced the close of a $7.5 million Series A investment round to scale up its revenue operations. The new investment was led by investors who also participated in Qrvey's Angel and Seed rounds.

Qrvey is the only modern, AWS cloud-native analytics platform designed to empower all users — both technical and non-technical alike — to access all their data, regardless of source, automate decision-making with cutting-edge AI and ML, and react in real-time without the restrictions of user-centric licensing.

"We created Qrvey to address the fundamental problems with traditional analytics," said Arman Eshraghi, founding CEO at Qrvey and analytics industry veteran. "Our all-in-one platform allows organizations to collect, visualize, analyze and automate any kind of data, and has been optimized for embedded analytics use cases. Our remarkable growth is a clear indicator that our new approach has struck a chord that resonates with companies around the world."

Qrvey recently bolstered its executive team by adding analytics industry innovators and veterans Ben Mathew as Chief Revenue Officer, Zane Rathwick as VP of Marketing and Dave Ploger as the VP of Research and Development.

With Qrvey's recent v5.0 release and the launch of its Team edition on the AWS marketplace, this new investment will primarily be used to accelerate revenue operations for its breakthrough platform. "Recent global events have significantly accelerated digital transformation in every industry and we see that reflected in our day-to-day conversations," said Mathew. "Qrvey has created a unique platform at exactly the right time, and this investment will allow us to build on our explosive momentum and bring analytics into the modern age. Every organization running data workloads on AWS need look no further than Qrvey for their analytics needs."

SOURCE Qrvey Inc.

Related Links

http://qrvey.com

