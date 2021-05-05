QS USA University Rankings 2021

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering unique insight into diversity drives, research excellence, and employability enhancement, QS Quacquarelli Symonds - recognized internationally for their QS World University Rankings portfolio - released their second annual list of America's top universities. Harvard University remains the national number-one.

The focus on Diversity provides students with information about which universities are doing most to reduce sectoral gender and racial inequities. The Diversity indicator is jointly led by the University of California Davis – last year's number-one - and New York University.

Only six of the top-20 universities also achieve a top-20 score for Diversity & Internationalization .

. Among the Top-100, the institutions with the highest student ethnic diversity are UC Riverside, UC Irvine, and University of Hawaii at Manoa

All bar one of the top-10 for Student Ethnicity Mix is a public university, indicating that public universities are meeting their social obligations to increase diversity.

is a public university, indicating that public universities are meeting their social obligations to increase diversity. Among the Top-100, the institutions with the highest proportion of female staff are liberal arts colleges - Barnard College and Wellesley College , with over 60% female academic staff.

and , with over 60% female academic staff. Some of America's top research institutions perform less strongly when gender diversity is examined. MIT , scoring third for Research , has only 28% female staff, and Stanford (second for research) only records 35% of its staff as female.

, scoring third for , has only 28% female staff, and (second for research) only records 35% of its staff as female. QS's data shows that tech-focused institutions still lag behind their peers in terms of widening female workforce participation. Among the ranking's top 100, the institutions with the lowest ratio of female to male staff are Caltech, New Jersey Institute of Technology , Rensselaer Institute of Technology, and MIT .

The QS USA University Rankings also prioritizes employability and teaching quality as key lenses through which to assess institutional performance.

Jack Moran, QS Spokesperson, said: "While the overall QS World University Rankings continue to command record levels of interest, we know that the American higher education sector is wrestling with questions that do not fall within the scope of our global rankings – questions of equity, access, representation, and social justice. The QS USA University Rankings have been carefully crafted to shine some independent light on which institutions are doing most to foster the essential relationship between education and social change."

QS USA University Rankings 2021: Top Ten 1 Harvard MA 2 Stanford CA 3 MIT MA 4 UC Berkeley CA 5 UCLA CA 6 Yale CT 7 Columbia NY 8 Princeton NJ 9 NYU NY 10 UPenn PA © TopUniversities.com. All rights reserved.

