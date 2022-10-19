QS World University Rankings: Arab Region Ranking 2023

Arab Region's top universities for 2023 revealed

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analyst, has released the ninth edition of the Arab Region's best universities ranking. Evaluating the continent's institutions based on academic and employer recognition, research output, resources and internationalisation, the final table lists 199 universities across 18 countries.

For the fourth consecutive year, Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz University takes the regional top spot, followed by Qatar University in 2nd and King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in Saudi Arabia coming 3rd.

Overview

Three of the region's top-5 universities are Saudi Arabian. Its institutions have an outstanding reputation among Employers and Academics.

Its institutions have an outstanding reputation among Employers and Academics. Egypt is the region's most represented country, with 33 listed universities. The American University in Cairo is the highest-ranked African institution, placing 11 th .

is the region's most represented country, with 33 listed universities. The is the highest-ranked institution, placing 11 . Of locations with 10+ ranked institutions, UAE has the highest proportion of top-tier universities, with 72% in the regional top-50 and 22% among the top-10.

has the highest proportion of top-tier universities, with 72% in the regional top-50 and 22% among the top-10. Bahrain's Applied Science University breaks into the region's top-20.

Applied Science University breaks into the region's top-20. Five Moroccan institutions rank among the region's top-10 for their number of staff with PhD.

institutions rank among the region's top-10 for their number of staff with PhD. Iraq enjoys high teaching capacity, with two universities among the top-3 for this metric.

enjoys high teaching capacity, with two universities among the top-3 for this metric. Of this year's newly ranked universities, Tunisia's Université de Sfax is the best, placing in the 51-60 band

Université de Sfax is the best, placing in the 51-60 band The Islamic University of Lebanon enjoys the Arab Region's joint-highest teaching capacity.

enjoys the Arab Region's joint-highest teaching capacity. Oman and Jordan have one top-10 university each – Sultan Qaboos University (8th) and the University of Jordan (10th).

QS Arab Region Rankings 2023: Top-20 2023 Rank 2022 Rank Institution Location 1 1 King Abdulaziz University (KAU) Saudi Arabia 2 2 Qatar University Qatar 3 3 King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals Saudi Arabia 4 6 King Saud University Saudi Arabia 5 4 American University of Beirut (AUB) Lebanon 6 5 United Arab Emirates University United Arab Emirates 7 9 Khalifa University of Science and Technology United Arab Emirates 8 7 Sultan Qaboos University Oman 9 8 American University of Sharjah United Arab Emirates 10 10 University of Jordan Jordan 11 11 The American University in Cairo Egypt 12 12 Cairo University Egypt 13 18 Lebanese University Lebanon 14 14 Ain Shams University Egypt 15 15 University of Sharjah United Arab Emirates 16 16 Jordan University of Science & Technology Jordan 17 13 Umm Al-Qura University Saudi Arabia 18 24 Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university Saudi Arabia 19 22 Applied Science University - Bahrain Bahrain 20 20 Zayed University United Arab Emirates © QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2022 https://www.topuniversities.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503777/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds