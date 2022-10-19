QS World University Rankings: Arab Region Ranking 2023

Oct 19, 2022, 06:00 ET
Arab Region's top universities for 2023 revealed
LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analyst, has released the ninth edition of the Arab Region's best universities ranking. Evaluating the continent's institutions based on academic and employer recognition, research output, resources and internationalisation, the final table lists 199 universities across 18 countries.
For the fourth consecutive year, Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz University takes the regional top spot, followed by Qatar University in 2nd and King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in Saudi Arabia coming 3rd.
Overview
- Three of the region's top-5 universities are Saudi Arabian. Its institutions have an outstanding reputation among Employers and Academics.
- Egypt is the region's most represented country, with 33 listed universities. The American University in Cairo is the highest-ranked African institution, placing 11th.
- Of locations with 10+ ranked institutions, UAE has the highest proportion of top-tier universities, with 72% in the regional top-50 and 22% among the top-10.
- Bahrain's Applied Science University breaks into the region's top-20.
- Five Moroccan institutions rank among the region's top-10 for their number of staff with PhD.
- Iraq enjoys high teaching capacity, with two universities among the top-3 for this metric.
- Of this year's newly ranked universities, Tunisia's Université de Sfax is the best, placing in the 51-60 band
- The Islamic University of Lebanon enjoys the Arab Region's joint-highest teaching capacity.
- Oman and Jordan have one top-10 university each – Sultan Qaboos University (8th) and the University of Jordan (10th).
|
QS Arab Region Rankings 2023: Top-20
|
2023 Rank
|
2022 Rank
|
Institution
|
Location
|
1
|
1
|
King Abdulaziz University (KAU)
|
Saudi Arabia
|
2
|
2
|
Qatar University
|
Qatar
|
3
|
3
|
King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals
|
Saudi Arabia
|
4
|
6
|
King Saud University
|
Saudi Arabia
|
5
|
4
|
American University of Beirut (AUB)
|
Lebanon
|
6
|
5
|
United Arab Emirates University
|
United Arab Emirates
|
7
|
9
|
Khalifa University of Science and Technology
|
United Arab Emirates
|
8
|
7
|
Sultan Qaboos University
|
Oman
|
9
|
8
|
American University of Sharjah
|
United Arab Emirates
|
10
|
10
|
University of Jordan
|
Jordan
|
11
|
11
|
The American University in Cairo
|
Egypt
|
12
|
12
|
Cairo University
|
Egypt
|
13
|
18
|
Lebanese University
|
Lebanon
|
14
|
14
|
Ain Shams University
|
Egypt
|
15
|
15
|
University of Sharjah
|
United Arab Emirates
|
16
|
16
|
Jordan University of Science & Technology
|
Jordan
|
17
|
13
|
Umm Al-Qura University
|
Saudi Arabia
|
18
|
24
|
Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university
|
Saudi Arabia
|
19
|
22
|
Applied Science University - Bahrain
|
Bahrain
|
20
|
20
|
Zayed University
|
United Arab Emirates
|
