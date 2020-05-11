Qstream Awarded as a Training Industry 2020 Top Sales Training Company

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream, microlearning software leader for engaging sales teams in mobile sales learning programs for maximizing knowledge retention, proficiency, and performance readiness, has been named a 2020 Top Training Company for the sales training sector of the learning and development market. Training Industry distributes its Top 20 report to inform learning professionals on innovative training services and technology providers and help them identify the right solutions for their organizations.

Qstream has a track record of supporting the world's largest sales teams across many industries including pharmaceutical, medical device, technology, and financial services companies with scalable learning technology. Qstream enables sales reps with scenario-based microlearning challenges that are highly customized and relevant to their role through their mobile device. In a few minutes a day, sales reps respond to these challenges to educate and reinforce the necessary knowledge that they need to help them in any customer interaction and have valuable conversations that lead them to closing more business. Data collected from sales reps responses to microlearning challenges gives frontline sales managers an immediate understanding of each rep's proficiency levels and an exact view of where knowledge gaps exist. Qstream's real-time dashboards allow managers to communicate and take action with highly targeted coaching for improving sales reps performance.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a top sales training company for 2020 alongside many of our sales training partners," said Qstream's VP of Sales, Gary Greenberger. "Qstream's innovative microlearning technology provides continuous reinforcement for our customers and partners sales training programs so that sales reps are well equipped to meet customers' needs and for helping them achieve their revenue goals." Qstream's partners who were also selected as Training Industries Top 2020 Sales Training Companies include ASLAN Training & Development, Custom Learning Designs (CLD), GP Strategies, Ignite Selling, Janek Performance Group, Mercuri International Group, RAIN Group, Richardson, Sandler Training, The Brooks Group, VantagePoint Performance.

About Qstream:

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

