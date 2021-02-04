Qstream, Microlearning Innovator, Debuts in 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems

"We've seen more of Qstream over the past year as a result of its growing impact in Europe, which has led to its debut on this year's 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway, Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. "Qstream's innovative approach to microlearning and knowledge reinforcement marks them as a specialist in our analysis, with increasing adoption and customer advocacy across its key vertical markets."

"We are thrilled that Fosway includes Qstream on its 9-Grid for Learning Systems," said Chris McCauley, Qstream's Chief Technology Officer. "Our Dublin-based team, including software engineering, product, sales and services are especially excited to see their innovations recognized in-region by The Fosway Group."

The Fosway Group 9-Grid™ is a multi-dimensional model that can be used to understand the position of solutions and vendors in the UK and European markets. It allows companies to compare different solutions based on their performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership and future trajectories.

The full 2021 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems is available to download here.

Find out more information about Qstream by visiting the website.

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

About Fosway Group

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its eighth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from the Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

