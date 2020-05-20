Qstream Recognized as a Leader in Gamification for Corporate Learning Programs

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream, makers of mobile microlearning software that uses gamification to engage employees for educating and reinforcing knowledge in a continuous learning experience, today announced its recognition as a leading Gamification Solution Provider by CIOReview. CIOReview is the most trusted source for business, technology and learning leaders to stay informed on current technology trends and for selecting the best emerging learning technology that's most suited for their organization.

Qstream creates an active learning experience by capturing people's attention by pushing short, easy to understand, contextual learning content through a mobile microlearning application. Qstream applies scenario-based Q&A challenges to allow learners to build situational awareness and critical thinking skills, resulting in long-term knowledge retention and behavior change. Additionally, game mechanics are included with leaderboards to motivate employees to participate in a friendly competition with their peers. Gamified learning with leaderboards creates a fun learning experience and a positive mindset towards learning at work, naturally causing people to frequently participate in learning activities. This creates friendly competition and rewards employees by giving them a sense of achievement.

"Our customers tell us that Qstream achieves the highest learner engagement of all the learning technologies they use, and we're pleased that this award recognizes the role that gamification plays in that success," said Qstream's CEO, Rich Lanchantin. "Microlearning and gamification is the winning combination to keep workforces engaged in ongoing learning programs that are efficient and also effective."

Read CIOReview's article on Qstream for gamification: How Microlearning Boosts Engagement, Knowledge, and Performance

Qstream is a leading enterprise microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance at scale through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. Since 2008, Qstream has been on a mission to make people in the workplace better at what they do. Today, over 600 global organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a precision microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge and skills in minutes a day. Resulting in 93% average learner engagement levels and 17% average proficiency improvements, Qstream gives companies the tools they need to get a real-time view of performance readiness and take action where it is needed most. Qstream has offices in Boston, United States and Dublin, Ireland servicing a customer base across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia. To learn more, follow us on Qstream.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | G2.

