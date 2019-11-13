Qstream Unveils 'Qcert,' First-of-its-Kind Micro-Certification that Validates Mastery of Essential Job Skills and Competencies

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream, makers of enterprise-grade microlearning software that reinforces training to improve workplace proficiency and performance, today announced the launch of Qcert, a first-of-its-kind corporate micro-certification tool. Qcert delivers Q&A micro-challenges that reinforce and assess core competencies to motivate employees to work to the expected professional standard required for internal compliance. Qcert gives management the assurance that teams are field ready by validating that employees have a strong grasp of the critical knowledge and skills they need to excel in their position.

Qcert delivers a unique, continuous, agile certification model. Traditional one-off certification programs risk becoming quickly outdated with company and market changes. Unlike "check-the-box" one-time certifications, Qcert uses best practice microlearning methods that are scientifically proven to both help retain knowledge for proficiency gain, but also report in granular detail when someone has not reached a requisite threshold.

Qcert is ideal for a changing business climate and can be adjusted as needed to provide the most current method of quantifying attainment of job-critical knowledge at individual, team and business-wide levels.

"Organizations face a 'moving target' of market change, regulation, company practices, competition and innovation. Organizations can't afford to guess whether the knowledge of their employees is keeping pace with these types of changes," said Jim Bowley, Qstream Vice President, Product. "Qcert micro-certification engages learners, reinforces their knowledge through best practice microlearning challenges, and communicates whether they've reached a required minimum threshold for success. By exposing areas of strength and weakness, managers are able to provide targeted coaching and further training for the people who need it in areas of identified need."

Qcert allows managers to set a passing certification level to create a minimum knowledge threshold for success. The solution tracks engagement and proficiency levels and stores a certification record for each employee enrolled in the program. Learners receive real-time micro-certification notifications and feedback on whether they achieve the required threshold level. Managers can in turn use data to analyze job performance through Qstream's proficiency heatmaps, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness of individuals, teams and cohorts.

To learn more about Qcert, please visit our website .

About Qstream

Qstream is a leading enterprise microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance at scale through engagement, reinforcement and analytics. Since 2008, Qstream has been on a mission to make people in the workplace better at what they do. Today, over 600 global organizations rely on Qstream to build high performance teams by delivering a precision microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge and skills in minutes a day. Resulting in 93% average learner engagement levels and 17% average proficiency improvements, Qstream gives companies the tools they need to get a real-time view of performance readiness and take action where it is needed most.

Qstream has offices in Boston, United States and Dublin, Ireland servicing a customer base across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia. To learn more, follow us on Qstream.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | G2 .

Media Contacts:

Meredith Odgers

meredith.odgers@qstream.com

+44 (0) 7510 901 319

Celena Fine

cfine@tieronepr.com

+1 (978) 549-9788

SOURCE Qstream

Related Links

http://qstream.com

