OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced it has commenced an expansion of its Atlanta-Metro mega data center campus. The expansion will include the development of a new data center totaling more than 250,000 square feet of leasable capacity and 72 critical megawatts of incremental power capacity, adjacent to QTS' existing mega data center. The Company expects to deliver the first phase of the new development in mid-2020.

QTS Announces Expansion of Atlanta-Metro Mega Data Center Campus

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter 2019, QTS was pleased to sign a 12 megawatt lease with an existing strategic hyperscale customer, that will anchor the new Atlanta site. The initial tranche of this customer's commitment will commence upon the official opening of the facility in mid-2020. The significant pre-leasing in the new development is consistent with QTS' de-risked approach to development and capital allocation.

"We are excited to add incremental, sellable capacity in a strategic market where QTS is already the market leader supporting over 500 customers between our two existing sites," said Chad Williams, Chairman and CEO – QTS. "Witnessing the immense development and growth of the community surrounding our downtown Atlanta data center site over the past decade has been extraordinary. We look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with community leaders to further define Atlanta as an important destination for leading hyperscale technology companies and enterprise customers."

Since the acquisition of the Atlanta-Metro site in 2006, QTS has transformed the facility into one of the most strategic data center properties in the Southeast. The site features approximately 250 customers, 2,000+ cross connects and access to 200+ network, IT services and cloud providers. It currently spans nearly 970,000 gross square feet and features over 500,000 square feet of raised floor capacity, making it one of the largest multi-tenant data centers in the world. In addition, the site includes one of the largest pre-positioned, data center-owned substations in the country at 120 megawatts, enabling QTS to deliver an approximate 20% power cost advantage to its customers relative to peers.

With the current Atlanta facility 100% built out and near fully occupied, the next phase of development will extend QTS' runway for growth and market leadership in Atlanta. The Company currently owns approximately 76 acres of adjacent land in Atlanta, which provides the opportunity to more than double QTS' current Atlanta footprint over time.

Antonio Brown, Atlanta City Councilman stated, "We are excited that QTS has chosen to further their commitment to the surrounding Atlanta area. Over the past decade, QTS has established itself as an important partner to the city of Atlanta, fostering technology innovation and employment growth. I look forward to QTS continuing to work with neighbors and residents through their community involvement initiatives."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity, and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free (877) QTS-DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

