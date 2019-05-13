QTS Declares Second Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the second quarter of 2019.

Common Stock

QTS' Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.44 per share on its common stock for the second quarter of 2019. The $0.44 per share dividend is payable on July 9, 2019 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2019.

Series A Preferred Stock

QTS' Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") for the period from and including April 15, 2019 and ending on July 14, 2019. The $0.4453125 per share dividend is payable on July 15, 2019 to holders of Series A Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on June 30, 2019, which is equivalent to $1.78125 per annum per share.

Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

QTS' Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $1.625 per share on its 6.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series B Convertible Preferred Stock") for the period from and including April 15, 2019 and ending on July 14, 2019. The $1.625 per share dividend is payable on July 15, 2019 to holders of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on June 30, 2019, which is equivalent to $6.50 per annum per share.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to more than 1,100 leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Douglas

ir@qtsdatacenters.com

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-8245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

