QTS Launches the New Jersey Network Access Point (NJ NAP)

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for geographic Internet diversity for interconnection requirements, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today formally announced establishment of the New Jersey Network Access Point (NJ NAP) in Piscataway, NJ.

The NJ NAP is an infrastructure rich, carrier neutral data center encompassing 360,000 gross square feet and 26 megawatts of critical power capacity with room to expand to more than 40 megawatts.

Current providers with a presence in the NJ NAP allow customers to leverage geographically diverse network paths across the Northeast. This includes multiple crossings from Manhattan to New Jersey as an alternate route in highly congested areas, as well as unique paths, diverse of the I-95 corridor, from New York all the way to QTS' Richmond NAP.

The NJ NAP features diverse connectivity for every type of colocation customer, including carrier-neutral cloud interconnection, in-building access to every significant carrier in the region, multiple fiber routes, third party neutral internet peering exchanges and direct access to leading cloud ecosystems.

With five subsea cable landing stations reachable via on net carriers, the NJ NAP enables redundant, high capacity access to 10 transatlantic subsea cables. This includes the new AEC-2 subsea cable - the first new undersea cable traversing the North Atlantic to connect mainland Northern Europe to the U.S. in nearly two decades.

Situated 42 miles from the cable landing stations and 35 miles from New York City, the NJ NAP is a geographically strategic and proven option for traditional network designs that typically run through carrier hotels in New York and New Jersey. During Hurricane Sandy, the Piscataway data center experienced zero downtime.

"The NJ NAP is the ideal data center location in the Northeast where networks of all types can peer and interconnect with each other outside of the carrier hotels in and around New York City," said Sean Baillie, EVP of Connectivity Strategy, QTS. "This robust ecosystem is increasingly attractive to financial services companies, healthcare organizations and gaming and other global content producers seeking flexibility, redundancy and stability."

The QTS NJ NAP now joins QTS' Richmond NAP launched last year as the two newest globally strategic interconnection points on the East Coast.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

