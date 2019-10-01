QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) today announced that the Company will issue its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 after market close on Monday, November 4, 2019. The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 883-0383 (U.S.) or (412) 902-6506 (International). The participant entry number is 2688926# and callers are asked to dial in ten minutes prior to start time. A link to the live broadcast and the replay will be available on the Company's website (www.qtsdatacenters.com) under the Investors tab.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com , call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Douglas - EVP Finance

ir@qtsdatacenters.com

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-8245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

