QTS Wins EPA Green Power Leadership Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has named QTS a 2020 Green Power Leadership Awards winner.

QTS won a Direct Project Engagement award that recognizes EPA Partners that distinguish themselves by using green power that is directly purchased from specific US-based renewable energy projects.

Eligible direct project engagements include on and off-site self-generation, on and off-site physical power purchase agreements (PPAs), on and off-site financial PPAs, shared renewable projects, and utility green tariffs. Direct project engagement activities were evaluated based on their direct impact and contribution to the transformation of the market, such as development of new projects, long-term commitments with eligible projects, etc.

According to the EPA, QTS won the 2020 award for:

An innovative energy procurement model including a partnership with an investment bank that enables QTS to purchase a portion of the power generated from projects financed by the bank. This project structure supports QTS' renewable electricity objectives while funding new projects, reducing market risk, and improving renewable electricity costs for other buyers.

Supported by this procurement strategy, QTS' renewable electricity procurement has increased from 161 million kWh in 2018 to 304 million kWh in 2019.

QTS' work with utility providers and organizations to develop incentives and policies that make it easier and more cost-effective for everyone to procure renewable electricity.

"EPA is proud to recognize QTS Realty Trust as a winner of the Direct Project Engagement Award for 2020," said Matt Clouse, Chief of EPA's Energy Supply & Industry Branch. "As we celebrate the 20th year of Green Power Leadership Awards, QTS Realty Trust's commitment to using green power demonstrates that environmental leadership goes hand-in-hand with business performance."

"QTS is proud to be recognized by the EPA, one of the world's leading agencies focused on sustainability whose mission is to protect human health and the environment," said Chad Williams, Chief Executive Officer, QTS Realty Trust. "We remain focused on leading the industry in environmental sustainability initiatives as evidenced by our documented commitment to achieving 100% renewable energy use across all of our data centers by 2025."

QTS joined the EPA's Green Power Partnership in 2018 and is currently #12 on EPA's Top 30 Tech and Telecom quarterly partner rankings.

About EPA's Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. At the end of 2019, the Partnership had more than 1,400 Partners voluntarily using more than 61 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit http://www.epa.gov/greenpower .

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

