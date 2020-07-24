QU-in Helps Higher Education Campuses Reopen Safely

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QU-in ( https://qu-in.app ) is announcing today that its innovative virtual queue and capacity management solution is being implemented by Guam Community College to help maintain social distancing on campus. They join the 85% of Colleges polled by The Chronicle of Higher Education who report they will be returning to campus in some capacity in the fall. QU-in is reporting tremendous interest from the higher education community for a solution to help them reopen their campuses.

QU-in logo College student using QU-in

QU-in is a digital tool that creates a new touchpoint for consumers in malls, banks, and small businesses but is also an excellent solution for higher education campuses to create student safety at:

Cafeterias and Food Distribution Centers

Registrar and Financial Aid

Libraries and Lecture Halls

Gyms and Events

Any other place students gather

"QU-in gives students a safe and hassle-free way to return to campus. When they come back, they won't have to stand in long lines, trying to maintain social distance and potentially exposing them to risk," said Neil Parthasarathy, CEO of QU-in, "QU-in also gives the higher education institution peace of mind with a real-time look at capacity on their campus."

"At Guam Community College, we are leveraging the latest technology available to provide our students, employees and guests with a safe campus environment without unnecessary delays or needless standing around waiting for services," according to John Dela Rosa, GCC Assistant Director, Communications & Promotions. "QU-In is a smart and convenient way to stay socially distant and still have a great campus experience."

QU-in is a New York based business co-founded by CEO Neil Parthasarathy and CMO Nick Fortunato. With over 50 years of combined experience in healthcare and life sciences solutions, technology implementation, creative, sales and marketing. Their goal is to help businesses large and small operate and innovate while making the customer experience an experience again.

Guam Community College is the largest community college serving the Western Pacific. Since 1977, GCC has been the leader in career and technical workforce development and continues to expand its offerings to meet the changing workforce demands of the Micronesia region.

VIDEO of QU-In for Higher Education: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4PC5PKhND8

If you would like more information or are interested in interviewing the founders please reach out to [email protected].

Contact: Nick Fortunato, QU-in Communications

Phone: +1-866-532-0881

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://qu-in.app/

SOURCE QU-in