Quad-C Management Announces Investment in Catapult in Partnership with Management

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, a leading middle market private equity firm, announced that it has recently closed on an investment in Catapult Print and Packaging LLC ("Catapult" or the "Company"), a leading printer and converter of linerless and pressure sensitive labels.

Founded in 2018 and based in Orlando, Florida, Catapult provides specialty labels primarily serving the food and beverage, industrial and consumer end-markets. Mark Cook founded the Company with his two sons, Lewis and Ashley, with the vision of creating a best-in-class label provider. Catapult leverages the latest printing technology and management's operational experience to drive industry-leading service levels, lead times and quality products.

A family-owned business since its 2018 inception, Catapult is led by CEO, Mark Cook, President, Lewis Cook and Chief Marketing Officer, Ashley Cook, all of whom will continue in that capacity.

"We are excited to partner with Quad-C to continue the growth trajectory of Catapult," said Mark Cook. "We believe there is tremendous opportunity to establish a leading label provider and plan to continue to invest in that goal."

"We view Quad-C as the ideal partner to support the next phase of growth at Catapult given their long history of investing in family-owned businesses," said Lewis Cook. "We have a shared vision to build a national platform and are excited to have a likeminded partner in Quad-C to help our team execute on our growth plan."

"We have been impressed with the entire Catapult team from day one and the Company's approach to the label industry," said Frank Winslow, Partner at Quad-C. "We have evaluated the label market for years and view Catapult as a differentiated platform. We share management's enthusiasm regarding the partnership and growth outlook."

"Catapult fits well with Quad-C's investment criteria, and we see multiple avenues for continued growth," said Matt Trotta, Vice President at Quad-C. "We look forward to partnering with the Catapult team and supporting that growth."

Deloitte Corporate Finance served as financial advisor to Catapult on the transaction and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher served as legal counsel to Quad-C.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, food & beverage and consumer products, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution and transportation / logistics companies. Over its long history, Quad-C has invested approximately $4 billion in more than 75 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

About Catapult

Catapult provides linerless and pressure sensitive labels primarily to the food and beverage, industrial and consumer end-markets. For additional information, please visit www.catapultprint.com.

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.