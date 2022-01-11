Quad-C Portfolio Company, Learners Edge, Announces Strategic Investment in Two Instructional Coaching Businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, Learners Edge, has made strategic acquisitions of Lavinia Group ("Lavinia") and Insight Education Group ("Insight"). Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015 by Arin Lavinia, Lavinia Group helps its partner schools and networks achieve world-class literacy and math instruction through leadership, teacher training and coaching. In addition to instructional coaching, Lavinia offers one-day institutes, a comprehensive reading and humanities curriculum, and the RISE summer school program for accelerated learning recovery. Lavinia Group methods represent a best-in-class approach to improving educational outcomes.

Insight was founded in 2000 by Michael Moody and Jason Stricker. Insight offers strategic planning and instructional coaching programs designed to increase educational achievement for all students. Insight has worked with over 250,000 educators across more than 100 school districts in the company's two-decade history.

"The pandemic has exposed one of our nation's greatest challenges: how to build better support for educators," said Jim Hall, CEO, Learners Edge. "In this work, Lavinia Group's and Insight Education Group's track record of results is unparalleled."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Lavinia and Insight teams to the Learners Edge family," adds Dr. Wendy W. Amato, Chief Academic Officer of Learners Edge. "Both organizations have a strong, mission-driven culture and have made a positive impact on the lives of millions of students. We look forward to working with Arin, Michael and Jason to continue this important work."

About Learners Edge: Founded in 2002, Learners Edge is committed to serving educators throughout their journeys—from initial teacher certification through re-licensure, professional development and salary advancement. The team serves districts and educators with unique, best in-class offerings: Learners Edge offers over 120 credit-bearing continuing education and professional development courses for preK-12 educators; iteach is a nationally accredited educator preparation program; and Teaching Channel provides video resources and interactive tools for educator development and professional learning.

About Lavinia Group: Lavinia Group was founded in 2015 by Arin Lavinia, to ensure all students have access to excellent teaching and learning and that all educators have access to world-class professional development. Today the organization of more than 40 consultants serves schools in 21 states through school and district-sponsored coaching, educator effectiveness institutes, student curriculum, and summer learning academies.

About Insight Education Group: Insight Education Group is an international educational consulting organization that partners with education leaders to develop the strategy and confidence to lead bold change. Since 2000, Insight has provided wrap-around support to K12 teachers, instructional coaches, principals, and district administrators that lead to increased educator effectiveness and ultimately student achievement.

About Insight ADVANCE: Based on years of on-the-ground experience in states, districts, and schools across the country, Insight ADVANCE has developed a suite of products that connects self-reflection, instructional coaching and peer collaboration, and calibration to permanently impact how all educators involved in teacher growth are supported. The ADVANCE suite of tools breaks new ground in proving how educator observations, whether on video or in-person, can generate data that powerfully drives professional growth.

About Quad-C: Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3.9 billion of capital in more than 75 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value.

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.