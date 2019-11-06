QUAD LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Shareholders of its Investigation Into Quad/Graphics Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Quad/Graphics Inc. ("Quad/Graphics" or the "Company") (NYSE: QUAD) resulting from allegations that Quad/Graphics might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Quad/Graphics securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Quad Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On October 29, 2019, Quad/Graphics revealed that the Company cut its dividend in half to $0.15 per share. Quad/Graphics announced plans to divest its book business and updated its guidance to reflect the divestiture of its book business that the Company said generates $200 million in annual sales. Quad/Graphics' net sales guidance for 2019 was thus reduced to "approximately $3.9 billion" from the previous range of "$4.05 billion to $4.25 billion."

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

