Quad Partners acquires a majority stake in SchoolAdmin, a leading provider of admissions and enrollment software for K-12 independent schools

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolAdmin, a leading provider of admissions and enrollment software for K-12 schools, today announced that Quad Partners has agreed to invest in the company to support its continued growth.

SchoolAdmin is a market leader in admissions, enrollment and billing technology for K-12 schools. Working closely with over 400 customers, the company has gained a deep understanding of the needs of parents and school administrators. SchoolAdmin is driven by a mission to improve a school's ability to recruit, admit, enroll, and retain students through easy-to-use, feature-rich solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Quad and thankful for the team at SchoolAdmin that has worked so hard to help us reach this milestone," said Nate Little, CEO of SchoolAdmin. "We have built a loyal customer base with a great product and talented team. We look forward to accessing Quad's resources to help enhance our product offerings and further support our organizational development."

Connor O'Keefe, Vice President of Quad Partners said, "SchoolAdmin provides great value to schools by helping them increase enrollment while reducing administrative burdens. The company's purpose-built product suite empowers schools to confidently tackle one of their more critical and complex tasks."

Daniel Neuwirth, Co-Founder of Quad Partners said, "In our 20-years investing in education companies, SchoolAdmin has the highest customer satisfaction scores we have seen. We are highly optimistic about Nate and his team's ability to continue to build out the platform with additional value-added products and services."

Equity for the investment will come from Quad Partners V LP, an education-focused private equity fund with $229 million of capital commitments raised in 2018.

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP provided legal counsel to Quad Partners. Shearman & Sterling LLP provided legal counsel and GulfStar Group served as exclusive financial advisor to SchoolAdmin.

About SchoolAdmin

Founded in 2009, SchoolAdmin set out to develop solutions to enable and empower K-12 admissions teams worldwide. The company offers software modules and services that help schools manage their recruitment, admissions, enrollment and tuition billing processes with configurable, easy-to-use technology.

Web: www.schooladmin.com

About Quad Partners

Quad Partners is a private equity firm committed to creating long-term value by investing in and building high-quality education companies. Founded in 2000 by Lincoln Frank and Daniel Neuwirth, Quad has managed approximately $800 million over its history. Since its inception, Quad has invested in more than 60 education companies, either as platforms or add-on acquisitions.

Web: www.quadpartners.com

