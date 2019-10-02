Quad Partners invests in The Gardner School, a growing network of state-of-the-art, academically-focused preschools across the U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gardner School, a network of state-of-the-art, academically-focused preschools across the U.S., today announced that Quad Partners has agreed to invest in the company to support its continued program development and growth.

Founded in 2005 by Scott Thompson and headquartered in Nashville, TN, The Gardner School operates 20 preschools throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio and Virginia. The Gardner School's programs are carefully designed to encourage each child's growing need for independence and an emerging sense of self while nurturing intellectual growth, exploration, and socialization in a safe, supportive environment.

"We are excited to partner with Quad and thankful for our fantastic team at The Gardner School whose dedication has helped us reach this important milestone," said Scott Thompson, CEO and Founder of The Gardner School. "Through our schools, we have built a devoted community of children, parents and educators, and look forward to accessing Quad's resources to help enhance our offerings and further support our organizational development."

Daniel Neuwirth, Co-Founder of Quad Partners said, "As long-term investors in schools, The Gardner School is one of finest networks we have seen. The teachers, directors, administrators, curriculum and facilities are second to none. We look forward to working with Scott and the team to build upon that foundation and allow more children and families to benefit from their program."

Connor O'Keefe, Vice President at Quad Partners added, "The passion of the students, teachers and administrators is palpable when visiting a Gardner School. They are a tremendous asset to the communities they serve."

Equity for the investment will come from Quad Partners V LP, an education-focused private equity fund with $229 million of capital commitments raised in 2018.

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP provided legal counsel to Quad Partners. Goldberg Kohn provided legal counsel and William Blair & Company, LLC served as financial advisor to The Gardner School.

About The Gardner School

Founded in 2005, The Gardner School is an academically-focused early childhood education provider for students ages 6 weeks to 5 years. The Gardner School has created a rich learning environment that will stimulate a child's physical, social, emotional, and intellectual growth. They believe each child should be provided with experiences that enhance self-esteem, which is essential in the adjusting, exploring, and growing stages of child development. This approach ensures that each child's learning experience will be nurtured at the proper pace and will give them a strong educational foundation for a bright future.

www.thegardnerschool.com

About Quad Partners

Quad Partners is a private equity firm committed to creating long-term value by investing in and building high-quality education companies. Founded in 2000 by Lincoln Frank and Daniel Neuwirth, Quad has managed approximately $800 million over its history. Since its inception, Quad has invested in more than 60 education companies, either as platforms or add-on acquisitions.

www.quadpartners.com

Contact:

Daniel Neuwirth

212-724-2200

dan@quadpartners.com

