Quad Security Dialogue Report 2022: United States, India, Japan, and Australia Combat Systems, Procurement, Installation and Services 2021-2026

Sep 27, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quad Security Dialogue Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, the analyst provides an overview of each Quad member's relevant defense investments and market participants, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Among the persisting challenges facing the market include legal and policy issues for technology sharing as well as long-standing hesitation about participating in defense partnerships.
Security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region have called for the creation of the Quad Security Dialogue between the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. This partnership aims to strengthen collaboration in the defense field through technology sharing and joint exercises.
Quad countries have individually made great strides in the development of their local defense industries, particularly in the areas of missile defense technology, artificial intelligence, hypersonic systems, and submarine capabilities, and thus serve as models for the rest of the world.
However, their main concern today is how to combine their technologies to effectively address regional challenges while also pushing for innovation and sustainability. The study period for this research is 2021-2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Quad Security Dialogue
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Quad Security Dialogue Market
- Scope of Research
- Important Application Areas
- Trends and Challenges
- Quad Security Dialogue Spending
- Biggest Market Players - The United States
- Relevant Investments and Projects - The United States
- Biggest Market Players - India
- Relevant Investments and Projects - India
- Biggest Market Players - Japan
- Relevant Investments and Projects - Japan
- Biggest Market Players - Australia
- Relevant Investments and Projects - Australia
- Joint Initiatives - Quad Security Dialogue
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- SDG-15 as It Relates to the Quad Security Dialogue
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Multi-level Security and Information Sharing Tools
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Joint Research and Development
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Combat Systems, Procurement, Installation and Services
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5je6j
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article