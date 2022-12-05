Quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market size to grow by USD 1,122.7 million, Opportunities led by Cisco Systems Inc. and Intel Corp.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market is fragmented and characterized by the presence of many established players. Established players, such as Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corp., II-VI Inc., NeoPhotonics Corporation, and Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., together capture the largest share of the global QSFP module market. Vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by developing advanced technologies and launching new products. Key players are investing in acquiring companies, enhancing the product portfolio of the acquirer, and strengthening their presence global QSFP module market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) Module Market 2023-2027

The quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market size is forecasted to grow by USD 1,122.7 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) Module Market 2023-2027: Scope

The quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market report covers the following areas:

Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) Module Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Data Communication - The data communication segment will the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Increasing bandwidth requirements in data centers are driving the demand for QSFP modules in the data communication segment. The increased deployments of multicore processor-based servers and virtualized servers are increasing the need for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure, namely 10/40 Gbps QSFP modules.

Telecommunication

End-user

IT And Telecommunication



Automotive



Healthcare



Oil And Gas



Others

Geography

North America - North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In North America , the US leads the spending on data centers. Investments in data center construction have grown, with additional investments in renewable energy sources for data center operations. Most data centers operating in the US are owned by global CSPs, colocation, and managed hosting service vendors, and telecommunication organizations. New product launches by key vendors in the region are likely to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) Module Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Amphenol Communications Solutions, Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coherent Corp., Corning Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., InnoLight Technology Ltd., Intel Corp., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Molex LLC, NVIDIA Corp., Semtech Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and TTI Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market vendors

Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,122.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amphenol Communications Solutions, Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coherent Corp., Corning Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., InnoLight Technology Ltd., Intel Corp., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Molex LLC, NVIDIA Corp., Semtech Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and TTI Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Data communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Data communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Data communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Data communication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Data communication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amphenol Communications Solutions

Exhibit 120: Amphenol Communications Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 121: Amphenol Communications Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Amphenol Communications Solutions - Key offerings

12.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 123: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Coherent Corp.

Exhibit 133: Coherent Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Coherent Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Coherent Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Coherent Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Coherent Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 138: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 142: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 164: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 169: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Molex LLC

Exhibit 173: Molex LLC - Overview



Exhibit 174: Molex LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Molex LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 176: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 TTI Inc.

Exhibit 181: TTI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 182: TTI Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: TTI Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

