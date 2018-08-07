Quadax Introduces Prior Authorization Management Service to Streamline the Authorization Process for Labs

CLEVELAND, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's 2018 Next Generation Dx Summit taking place at the Grand Hyatt Washington from August 20-24, 2018, Quadax will introduce its Prior Authorization Management Service to help laboratory departments streamline the authorization process to grow revenue, decrease claim denials, reduce administrative costs and gain visibility into operational and financial performance.

@QuadaxInc introduces Prior Authorization Management Service for visibility into the care being ordered, network-based knowledge of payer rules and automation for fast approval of patient care. #priorauth #healthcare



Tweet this

Clients can integrate Prior Authorization Management Service, an outsourcing solution, into their existing systems and connect with all network providers, making it the easiest and most efficient way to submit, monitor and complete the often complex and extensive prior authorization process for molecular and genetic testing.





"Prior Authorization Policies have changed, and understanding these changes is critical to choosing the right prior authorization strategy for your lab," said Walt Williams, Director of Revenue Operations and Strategy for Quadax.

Join Walt Williams on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 9:30 EST for "Implementing a Prior Authorization Program – choosing the Right Strategy for Your Lab." He will explore the strategies for navigating prior authorization that are most likely to result in payment, with the least disruption to your current processes.

Visit Quadax at booth #303, or contact us if you are unable to attend NextGenDx and want more information about how Prior Authorization Management Service can simplify the authorization process, increase revenue and reduce costs.

Coming Soon!

Decision Intelligence by Quadax



Insights you need to make better, more Informed decisions, faster.

About Quadax, Inc.

Combining a suite of software-enabled services with industry best practices, Quadax empowers clients to drive costs out of the healthcare revenue cycle. By automating the highly complex workflow associated with revenue cycle management, Quadax is the only partner in the industry delivering full integration, customization without custom development work, value-based billing and accounts receivable systems, revenue cycle management services, and electronic transaction management systems. With over 45 years of experience, Quadax facilitates over 165 million claims annually from over 9,000 hospitals, physician offices, laboratories and other healthcare providers, and connects to nearly 4,000 active payers nationwide. To learn more, visit us at www.quadax.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact:



Robert Solymos, 440-788-2173



bobsolymos@quadax.com

SOURCE Quadax Inc.

Related Links

http://www.quadax.com

