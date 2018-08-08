Quadrant Biosciences Partners with Leading Edge Genomic Testing Company Admera Health

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., an emerging life science company based in Syracuse, New York, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Admera Health, an advanced molecular diagnostics company headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ. The partnership brings together two companies that have been identified as innovators within the diagnostic space. Quadrant Biosciences (www.QuadrantBiosciences.com) has developed advanced epigenetic tools used in the diagnosis of several neurological disorders, diseases, and injuries, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, Parkinson's Disease, ADD/ADHD, and Concussions. Admera Health (www.admerahealth.com) is a recognized leader in advanced molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine.

Under the terms of the agreement, Admera Health will perform Quadrant Biosciences' laboratory developed test for Autism Spectrum Disorder at its CLIA certified facility. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Quadrant Biosciences has an impressive pipeline of epigenetic diagnostics targeting challenging medical conditions supported by years of clinical research," noted Brady Millican, Vice President of Business Development at Admera Health. "With this collaboration, Admera and Quadrant will be working at the leading edge of scientific discovery in bringing these discoveries to the Autism Community, something that means a great deal to me personally."

According to Quadrant Founder and CEO Richard Uhlig, "Admera Health is a market leader in next-generation sequencing; their commitment to excellence and their focus on personalized medicine fits well with our philosophy at Quadrant. We're very excited to partner with the Admera team."

Admera Health's expertise in clinical sequencing spans the continuum of patient care with service lines addressing the needs of predicting drug response with pharmacogenomics testing, solid tumor profiling for targeted therapy selection including liquid biopsy, and providing diagnosis/risk assessments for inherited cardiovascular diseases.

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company involved in the development of functional assessments and epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's Disease. Quadrant Biosciences also participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program.

