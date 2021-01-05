Quadrant Investment Properties & FCP Announce the Acquisition of The International at Turtle Creek and 161 Riveredge Dr.

The business plan entails near-term renovation of The International, including landscape and hardscape improvements and introduction of a new upscale casual dining concept, as well as future development of a new boutique creative office building on the 161 Riveredge site. Once completed, the collective 9.4-acre site will boast an unrivaled mixed-use experience including design showrooms, differentiated office space, multiple food and beverage concepts, as well as inviting greenspace and ample parking. The combined project will incorporate post pandemic design, including moderate density and health and wellness for brand conscious companies.

The International is in the heart of Dallas' Design District, which is proximate to the Dallas Uptown and Downtown sub-markets. The project is easily accessible from the Dallas North Tollway and I-35 and is in the midst of a redevelopment renaissance with multiple new restaurants, hospitality, and multi-family projects recently delivered and planned to break ground in 2021.

According to Chad Cook, Founder of Quadrant Investment Properties, "The scale of these acquisitions represents a rare opportunity to create an unparalleled urban destination experience for office and showroom users in the Design District. The International has been at the top of our target acquisition list for years. We are excited to integrate it with an additional 2.5 acres where we are planning a boutique creative office development. We never imagined we would have the opportunity to control over nine contiguous acres in an infill submarket with the character of the Design District. There is no other market in the metroplex that provides this type of canvas with incredible accessibility and built-in cache. For the last eighteen months we have been working with FCP to identify larger scale opportunities in the area. We are excited about what the future holds for this project."

Erik Weinberg, Principal at FCP, said, "FCP is thrilled to enter into this new partnership with Quadrant Investment Properties for our first commercial investment in the Dallas market. The Dallas Design District shares similar traits with other creative infill locations in Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville where FCP has experienced great success with our placemaking capabilities. We believe The International is uniquely positioned to benefit from continued in-migration to Dallas as well as from the demand for attractive, inviting workspaces with sustainable design and architecture."

The CBRE team of Trey Smith, Lauren Napper and Ward Eastman have been selected to lead leasing for The International. "We are excited to be part of this project as it combines the features that are attractive to two tenant groups we are seeing a lot of demand from – showroom users who are unable to find a quality location in the Design District and Uptown office users who are looking for a more affordable option in an equal or better location," adds Trey Smith.

The partnership extends its appreciation to Jim Curtin and Andy Scott of JLL who procured acquisition financing.

About Quadrant Investment Properties: Quadrant Investment Properties is a Dallas based real estate investment company specializing in urban office opportunities. We create community focused projects through thoughtful design, proactive management, and the integration of technology. We combine these elements to deliver projects that inspire our tenants, partners, and the market as a whole.

The company is strategically focused on the Dallas Design District, having acquired twenty properties in the last eighteen months.

About FCP

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $8.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999 including 44,900 multifamily units and more than 5.1 million square feet of commercial properties. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

Quadrant Contact: Chad Cook, 1-214-855-2948, Email: [email protected]

FCP Contact: Karen Widmayer, 301-661-1448, [email protected]

