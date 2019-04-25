Quadratec Announces 2019 Ultimate Fly And Drive Jeep Jamboree Giveaway

Quadratec recently announced it has launched the 2019 Ultimate Fly & Drive Jeep Jamboree Giveaway, a nationwide sweepstakes offering a three-night, two-day trip for two to Moab for the 21st Annual Moab Jeep Jamboree October 24-26.

"Moab is such an incredible place and it is a location that most Jeep owners have high on their bucket list," said Bear Pratt, Quadratec's Vice President of Marketing. "It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we are tremendously excited, along with Jeep Jamboree USA, to offer this contest so that one of our passionate customers will be able to cross this beloved spot off their list."

Anyone placing an order with Quadratec, up to once each week from April 22 through August 15, 2019, will automatically receive one entry to the Ultimate Fly & Drive Jeep Jamboree Giveaway. Additional contest entries can be earned by visiting www.quadratec.com/quadratec-ultimate-fly-drive-jeep-jamboree-giveaway and registering—up to once per week. No purchase is required to enter the sweepstakes. Must be 18 years or older to enter and win.

Quadratec's Fly and Drive Giveaway winner and guest will receive airfare to Grand Junction, CO, as well as ground transportation to Moab, accommodations, meals and two days riding some of Moab's best off-road trails in the Jeep Jamboree USA 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The winner will be selected by random drawing and announced on or around August 22.

For additional contest information and for complete official rules, please visit: www.quadratec.com/quadratec-ultimate-fly-drive-jeep-jamboree-giveaway .

About Quadratec, Inc.

Built on over 25 years of excellence, Quadratec, Inc. is more than just an industry leader in the aftermarket Jeep world. It is a dream-builder, problem solver and passionate advocate for all enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Quadratec delivers the very best parts and accessories that continue to provide Jeep owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. See more at www.quadratec.com.

Contact:

Matthew Konkle

1-610-701-3336

mattk@quadratec.com

SOURCE Quadratec

