Quadratec Introduces Next Generation Q-Performance Stealth Winch

"Our original Q-Series winches are extremely popular, and have proven themselves on the toughest trails throughout the world, just read the reviews," said Quadratec Vice President of Marketing Bear Pratt. "When we set out to build a successor to that workhorse, we knew we needed to stay true to the hardcore functionality of the original, but with a modern design and exclusive, never seen before, features like the removable clutch handle and amber LED light strip."

This patent pending clutch handle doubles as a key, and is removable when not in use to deter winch, or winch line theft, while the amber LED light strip is activated during winch use to provide added visibility when spooling cable.

The next generation Q-Performance Series Stealth Winch comes equipped with an all-new solid state wireless remote for long range winch control, integrated solenoid housing to add strength and durability, class leading gear ratios, a powerful 4.9 HP series wound waterproof motor and heat-reducing cone brake for safer winch line operation.

Cutting-edge design with hidden hardware helps the Q-Performance Series Winch achieve a smooth and seamless look, while its incredible stealth black satin finish resists corrosion and adds eye-catching style.

Quadratec's Q-Performance Series Stealth Winch delivers 10,000 lb or 12,000 lb capacities, with either steel or synthetic rope. Like all Quadratec winches, the Q-Performance Stealth comes with a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical parts, and a one-year warranty on electrical components.

About Quadratec, Inc.

Built on over 25 years of excellence, Quadratec, Inc. is more than just an industry leader in the aftermarket Jeep world. It is a dream-builder, problem solver and passionate advocate for all enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Quadratec delivers the very best parts and accessories that continue to provide Jeep owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

