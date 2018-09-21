Quadratec Unveils 2018 Fly And Drive Giveaway Video Series

Ed Tripp, a Gaithersburg, MD resident and tennis professional was announced as the Fly and Drive contest winner earlier this year from among more than 275,000 sweepstakes entries. The giveaway was held this summer in conjunction with Jeep Jamboree USA and included a four-day trip to Moab, use of the Jeep Jamboree 2018 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon and entry into the Moab Jeep Jamboree event.

The video series displays Tripp's transformation from merely a Jeep owner to a full-fledged Jeep enthusiast during the Jamboree, and includes the contest announcement and highlights of Tripp on Fins and Things and Steel Bender – two of Moab's most scenic and interesting trails.

"Once we learned about the winner, our goal became telling the story of someone who had never been off-road before and following his progression," said Quadratec Video Manager Eric Ammerman. "Moab is such an iconic place in the off-road world, so his journey there is something we feel will resonate with anyone."

Quadratec Video Host Rob Jarrell narrates the entire series and also provides a helping hand as Tripp negotiates the trails around Moab, all while learning just how capable the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler is for both on and off-road driving.

"We had a blast with Ed and his family out in Moab at the Jamboree," Jarrell said. "We especially loved watching him go from nervous and timid at the start to gung-ho and ready for anything by the time the Jamboree wrapped up."

Tripp said the timing couldn't have been better for the Fly and Drive adventure, as the family just purchased a 2018 Wrangler in April and had been looking at different ways to upgrade and enjoy the vehicle.

"The entire experience was unbelievable and it was the most incredible weekend we could have ever dreamed of," Tripp said. "Everyone from the guys at Quadratec, to the Jeep Jamboree team, were just amazing to deal with and helped us truly enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime adventure."

The entire Fly and Drive Moab Jamboree series, as well as other engaging Jeep-related content, is available on Quadratec's YouTube channel.

