Quadriga Partners advised Asarch Dermatology on its partnership with Forefront Dermatology

DENVER, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadriga Partners, LLC ("Quadriga"), an investment bank and transaction advisory group that works closely with companies in the healthcare industry, announced it advised Asarch Center for Dermatology, Laser & Mohs Surgery ("Asarch Dermatology") on its partnership with Forefront Dermatology ("Forefront").

Asarch Dermatology, founded in 1984 by Dr. Richard Asarch, is a distinguished dermatology practice serving Colorado and Kansas. Dr. Asarch was mentored by Dr. Frederic Mohs and was the first dermatologist to perform Mohs micrographic surgery and incorporate laser treatments for skin correction in Colorado. Dr. Asarch will continue to practice clinically and provide exceptional care to his many loyal patients.

Dr. Asarch remarked, "The Quadriga Partners team, led by Jason Ficken, provided exceptional strategic guidance and financial analysis throughout the process. At every stage of the transaction, Quadriga was deeply engaged. Their work was extremely thorough and considered every minute detail; their hands-on approach and unwavering focus led to a successful result that greatly exceeded my expectations. It is easy to see why they are so successful, and I highly recommend working with Quadriga."

Dr. Betsy Wernli, Board-Certified Dermatologist & President of Forefront, stated, "We are excited to welcome Asarch Dermatology to Forefront. Forefront is selective with the practices and Board-Certified Dermatologists with which we partner. Dr. Richard Asarch and his physician colleagues, Dr. Thomason, Dr. Riddle, and Dr. Twede, believe in and embody the principles we hold high at Forefront: putting patients first, physician autonomy, physician leadership, and the ethical practice of dermatology. We are excited to expand our dermatology group practice in Colorado and Kansas with these physicians."

Jason Ficken, Managing Partner of Quadriga, added, "We are proud to have worked with Dr. Asarch on his practice's partnership with Forefront. Forefront is the ideal strategic partner for Asarch Dermatology and will provide the needed support that will enable Asarch Dermatology's physicians to continue to deliver exceptional patient care."

For additional information, please contact Jason Ficken at jficken@quadrigapartners.com | (303) 495-5514 or Spencer Collins at scollins@quadrigapartners.com | (303) 446-7222.

About Quadriga Partners:

Quadriga is a middle-market investment bank that works exclusively with companies in the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Quadriga provides mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic advisory services. For additional information on Quadriga and its zealous fixation on serving client partners with a creative, solutions-oriented approach, please visit www.QuadrigaPartners.com.

About Asarch Center, Dermatology, Laser & Mohs Surgery:

Founded in 1984, Asarch Dermatology has grown to provide care at locations throughout Colorado and Kansas. The practice provides services that span the full spectrum of cosmetic and medical dermatologic treatments and services. Dr. Richard Asarch is Board Certified in Dermatology and founded the practice after serving as the General Medical Officer at McChord Air Force base in Tacoma, Washington and completing his studies under the instruction of Dr. Frederic Mohs in Madison, Wisconsin. In addition to treating thousands of patients, Dr. Asarch has also published two books that focus on maintaining healthy skin. For additional information on Asarch Dermatology, please visit www.AsarchCenter.com.

About Forefront Dermatology:

Located throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southwest and Southeast, Forefront Dermatology is a large and growing, single specialty group practice comprising 140+ dermatology practices. Forefront's community-based, Board-Certified Dermatologists and specialists provide best-in-class general, surgical and cosmetic dermatological care along with related laboratory services. Headquartered in Manitowoc, WI, Forefront's Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for conditions of the hair, skin, and nails to people of all ages and stages of life. Using innovative and proven solutions, Forefront's caring, Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists treat the total patient to help improve not only the condition of their skin, but also their quality of life. To learn more, visit www.ForefrontDermatology.com.

SOURCE Quadriga Partners, LLC

Related Links

http://quadrigapartners.com

