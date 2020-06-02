Quadriga Partners advised CACC Physical Therapy on its partnership with PHOENIX Rehabilitation & Health Services, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity

DENVER, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadriga Partners, LLC ("Quadriga"), an investment bank and transaction advisory group that works exclusively with companies in the healthcare industry, advised CACC Physical Therapy ("CACC") on its partnership with PHOENIX Rehabilitation & Health Services ("PHOENIX").

With four clinics and more than 30 years in business, CACC has become Denver's recognized leader in orthopedic rehabilitation, work injuries, post-surgical rehabilitation, motor vehicle accident injuries, sports medicine, and hand rehabilitation. CACC's 50+ employees will all transition to PHOENIX and remain part of the team going forward. CACC's President, Mark Navilliat, will lead CACC's strategic growth initiatives post acquisition while Site Coordinator, Paul Skramstad, will focus on managing CACC's four current locations.

"I am extremely satisfied and very proud of the outcome that was accomplished with the Quadriga team," Mark Navilliat, President of CACC explained. "When searching for an advisor, we sat down with five investment banks and conducted extensive interviews. We ultimately chose Quadriga because of their command of the physical therapy sector and their palpable commitment to achieving our goals for a transaction. They exceeded our lofty expectations in every facet. Quadriga never stopped asking insightful questions regarding both the idiosyncrasies of our business and our preferred solutions – at times they seemed to know our business better than we did! Quadriga was with us during every stage of the process, ceaselessly providing us the high-touch service we needed to navigate the complexities of the transaction."

Jason Ficken, Managing Partner of Quadriga, explained, "Our partnership with CACC was truly gratifying, forged in creativity and real trust, which allowed us to structure a process maximizing Mark's, Anne's, and Paul's goals and motivations for a transaction. This same spirit of pledged collaboration was reflected in the behavior of PHOENIX and Audax, a testament to the way they engage with acquisition partners. Most importantly, purposeful patient care drives the ethos of both CACC and PHOENIX, all but assuring this union will flourish going forward."

About Quadriga Partners:

Quadriga is a middle-market investment bank that works exclusively with companies in the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Quadriga provides mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic advisory services. Learn more at www.QuadrigaPartners.com.

About CACC Physical Therapy:

CACC was originally founded in 1983 and currently operates four clinics throughout the Denver area. CACC's primary service offerings include pre- and post-surgical care as well as work conditioning and injury programs. Treatment from CACC's orthopedic specialists help facilitate patients' transition back to full health after suffering an injury. Learn more at www.cacc-pt.com.

About PHOENIX Rehabilitation & Health Services:

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, PHOENIX is a privately held community of over 115 out-patient physical therapy clinics located across the United States. The PHOENIX team is committed to providing the highest quality and value-based physical and occupational therapy care. Learn more at www.phoenixrehab.com.

About Audax Private Equity:

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $26 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $5 billion in more than 130 platforms and over 825 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Learn more at www.audaxgroup.com.

