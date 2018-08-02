Quaker Chemical To Participate In Jefferies Global Industrials Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) today announced that Michael F. Barry, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President and Mary Dean Hall, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will be presenting at the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York City on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

A copy of the Company's current investor presentation is available on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at www.quakerchem.com.

About Quaker

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference.

