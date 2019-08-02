Quaker Houghton to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today announced that Michael F. Barry, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President and Mary Dean Hall, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will be participating in Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

A copy of the Company's current investor presentation is available on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at www.quakerhoughton.com.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,000 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

