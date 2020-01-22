Quaker Steak & Lube Kicks Off 2020 With New Menu

A lightly seasoned, pan-seared salmon headlines Quaker Steak's new menu. Salmon can be ordered as its own entrée or paired as Surf & Turf with flame-grilled chicken or a top sirloin steak. Guests looking for lighter fare to keep their New Year's resolutions, or those who simply enjoy a tender, flaky salmon filet, can find it as a protein option on the new QSL Signature and classic Caesar salads.

Steak lovers will find a wider variety of options, with four cuts of USDA Choice aged beef seasoned and grilled to perfection. Quaker Steak's signature Thunderbird top sirloin steak is now a two-ounce larger cut, weighing in at 10 ounces. The petite 6-ounce top sirloin is still available and the popular NY Strip and Choice Ribeye steaks remain an option for guests with a heartier appetite. Filling out the Surf & Turf category, guests can also pair the 6-ounce top sirloin with panko crusted shrimp, or opt for a Turf & Turf entrée that pairs a flame-grilled chicken breast with the top sirloin. For added flavor, any steak can be topped with market cut bacon, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, horseradish cream, blue cheese crumbles or a fried egg.

A traditional Buffalo Chicken Sandwich has been added to the menu and is served grilled or hand breaded and fried and tossed in Quaker Steak's signature hot sauce. To make a great burger even better, any of Quaker Steak's seven steakburgers can now be ordered double stacked with a second patty, and those looking to reduce meat in their diet can substitute the plant-based Beyond Meat patty on any burger.

"From the addition of our new mouthwatering salmon, to the bigger and better options with our steaks and burgers, Quaker Steak's new menu has crave-worthy items for every guest," said Bruce Lane, vice president. "When creating our new menu, we incorporated guest favorites, trending food and flavors, staff and guest feedback. We have taken a great menu and made it even better. Every Quaker Steak guest is sure to find something they will love."

Heat-seekers will find a fiery new sauce rightly called "Eat Heat" on the menu. Made with scorpion pepper venom and concentrated capsaicin, sweetened slightly with juicy wildberries, the proprietary sauce brings the heat while also providing flavor. Eat Heat is the hottest sauce ever offered at Quaker Steak and requires a waiver to be signed prior to consumption. Brave guests are invited to take the Eat Heat Challenge – eating six wings with the Eat Heat sauce – to receive a t-shirt and post on the brand's virtual board of challenge winners. The Eat Heat sauce is estimated to be five times hotter than Quaker Steak's original Atomic sauce and nearly twice as hot as its previously offered Triple Atomic sauce. A much milder Garlic Parmesan sauce has also been added to the more than 20 sauce choices.

To cool things off guests can enjoy new dessert options. The Brownie Marshmallow Krisp Sundae is three layers of indulgence with a rich classic brownie stacked on a Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats® bar, then topped with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with fudge. New York-Style Cheesecakes are the second sweet addition, and come topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberries or OREO® cookie pieces and a fudge drizzle. The guest favorite Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie Skillet remains on the menu. New non-alcoholic drinks include a hand-crafted Black Raspberry Soda and a Cookies & Cream Milkshake.

Each of the new menu items represents Quaker Steak's dedication to bringing new food and beverage experiences to its guests to keep keeping them coming back for more. The full menu can be viewed at http://thelube.com/category/menu/ .

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 44 locations in eleven states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit http://thelube.com/ or https://lubefranchising.com/.

