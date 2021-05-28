Quala adds capacity to better serve customers in Northern and Southern California markets

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quala, North America's leader in Tank Truck cleaning services, announces its acquisition of a Tank Wash located in Oakland, CA formerly operated by HTI and the acquisition of a Tank Wash located in Walnut, CA formerly operated by Bulk Transportation.

Quals is recognized as North America's leading provider of tank cleaning services to multiple industrial verticals. With the addition of these two facilities, Quala operates 80+ service locations throughout North America.

Jeff Noble, Executive Vice President of North American Operations, states, "We look forward to bringing these locations into the Quala family. Both locations offer a full line of services to include cleaning, product heating, specialized preps, ample paved parking, and onsite tenant opportunities". Noble continued by saying, "These acquisitions allow us to expand our service offerings in both markets to support our customers while improving market capacity."

Quala Oakland, CA 9957 Medford Ave Bldg #11 Oakland, CA 94603 (510) 568-2009 [email protected] Quala Walnut, CA 415 S Lemon Ave Walnut, CA 91789 (626) 366-3842 [email protected]

To view all locations visit https://quala.us.com/locations-list/

About Quala

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala is the largest independent provider of comprehensive cleaning, test, and repair services for Tank Trailers, ISO Containers, IBCs, and Railcars. Founded in 1986, the company began independent operations in 2009 and today has 80+ locations servicing the most active bulk transportation routes and eight of North America's busiest ports. For more information about Quala, visit our website at www.quala.us.com/dynamic-growth .

Contact Information:

Quala

Paul Hofley, VP, Sales & Marketing

500 N. Westshore Blvd. Suite 435, Tampa, FL 33609

(248) 219-0012 / [email protected]

SOURCE Quala

Related Links

https://quala.us.com/

