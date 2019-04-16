Quala Industrial Services in Houston has Moved!

Operating in 10 states throughout North America, the newly branded Quala Industrial Services group is a nimble alternative, offering quick convenient service at a competitive price. A subsidiary of Quala, the largest bulk container cleaning company in North America, Quala Industrial Services group is able to leverage a network of 73 locations, and the experience of a team with a plethora of knowledge regarding government regulations, testing, and inspections.

Over the last 2 years Quala has acquired 4 locations stationed in Wooster (OH), Belpre (OH), Baton Rouge (LA), and, of course, Baytown (TX). All of these locations are fully functional and are able to clean, transport, and dispose of Hazardous and/or Non-Hazardous Waste. Other services include: industrial cleaning, environmental services, on-site or inplant services, pipeline support services, vacuum truck services, hydro blasting, hydro excavation, fuel station maintenance, hydrocarbon recycling, and much more. The Quala Industrial Services team offers solutions for products, such as: oils, filters, oily water, sumps, sludges, antifreeze, and petroleum fuel products.

John Jolly, EVP of Industrial Services, states, "Our new location is a tangible asset we feel was necessary for the Baytown team to accomplish our company goals for this region. We are expecting big things from the group in Baytown. When you combine the right environment, driven people, and superior equipment it is a recipe for success."

Steve Martin, Vice President of Sales for Industrial Services, added, "Our team is extremely excited to provide our customers with a network of locations that make doing business easy. When we're moving the type of chemicals and quantities that we transport daily, it is imperative that or customers have an unwavering level of trust with us."

About Quala

About Quala

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala is the largest independent provider of comprehensive cleaning, test, and repair services for IBCs, Tank Trailers, ISO Containers, and Railcars. Founded in 1986, the company began independent operations in 2009 and today has 73 locations servicing the most active bulk transportation routes and eight of North America's busiest ports.

